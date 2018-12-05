Saudi energy minister, US Iran envoy hold talks in Vienna ahead of OPEC meeting – report

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih met with US special representative for Iran Brian Hook in Vienna on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the meeting. Hook is a senior policy advisor to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The US diplomat met with Falih a day ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna which is due to debate oil production cuts. US President Donald Trump has urged Saudi Arabia to refrain from output cuts in order to keep oil prices low. He said higher oil supplies were a payback from Riyadh for US support for Saudi Arabia against arch-rival Iran. Last month, the US re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.