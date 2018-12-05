Slovakia expelled Russian diplomat over ‘intelligence activities’ – PM

Slovakia has expelled a Russian diplomat, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday. “Based on data provided by military intelligence, the diplomat, who worked for the mission’s military attaché, was expelled on November 22,” Pellegrini said. The diplomat was declared persona non grata “for engaging in intelligence activities against Slovakia and NATO,” TASS quoted the PM as saying. He said the Russian diplomat left Slovakia within 48 hours after having been declared persona non grata. Pellegrini added that Slovakia strictly abides by its commitments to NATO and the EU and has established “standard relations with Russia.”