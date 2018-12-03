Iran faces ‘chronic challenges’ beyond US sanctions – Parliament Speaker Larijani

Iran is facing “chronic challenges” that existed long before US sanctions were re-imposed, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday. “External factors do affect our economy, but there are problems persisting from before,” Larijani said. He listed a number of challenges, including “big, costly government,” high interest rates that “disrupt production,” cash-strapped pension funds and a water crisis. The government has yet to respond on key issues, according to Larijani. He dismissed US President Donald Trump’s offer to open fresh negotiations on a new deal. “We hear two types of rhetoric from the US president - some cheap words and some talk on the side that they are ready for negotiation,” AFP quoted him as saying. “When a country doesn’t stand by international accords, how can we trust them?”