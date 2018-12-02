Ex-FBI chief stops challenging US House secret testimony subpoena

Former FBI director James Comey has agreed to testify at a closed-door hearing at US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, according to his lawyer. The session, to be held December 7, will focus on his handling of investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and the alleged Russian collusion of President Donald Trump's campaign. Comey previously wanted to have the hearing public, saying he was concerned his testimony might be distorted. His lawyer says the committee will provide the former director with the transcript within 24 hours and he would be able to make any part of it public.