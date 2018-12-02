Iran to continue missile tests for ‘defense and deterrence’ – military spokesman

Iran will continue missile tests that are “carried out for defense and the country's deterrence,” General Abolfazl Shekarchi, Iran’s armed forces spokesman, said as cited by Tasnim news agency. However, Shekarchi didn’t confirm or deny the US claims that Tehran had recently carried out a new test. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of testing a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads. He urged the country to “cease these activities” that violate the Iranian nuclear deal, despite the US withdrawing from the landmark accord this May.