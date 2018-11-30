Ukraine bans Russian men aged 16 to 60 from entering country

Kiev has barred Russian men between 16 and 60 from traveling to Ukraine, President Petro Poroshenko has said. He tweeted on Friday that the restrictions have been introduced “so that Russia does not form in Ukraine units of ‘private’ armies.” The head of the border service, Petro Tsygykal, said that the entry of foreigners has already been limited. Tsygykal cited in a televised meeting the “non-admission of citizens of the Russian Federation aged from 16 to 60, male.” This week, Ukraine imposed martial law in several regions after the Kerch Strait standoff. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said on Thursday night that the government in Kiev will soon unilaterally terminate about 40 bilateral agreements with Russia. “Recently, we have terminated 48 international agreements [with Russia]. However, this should be done very carefully… so that our Ukrainian citizens were not affected,” he said.