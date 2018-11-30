Seoul, Pyongyang to finish destroying 20 front-line guard posts, survey N. Korea’s railways

The North and South Korean militaries are planning on Friday to finish destroying 20 front-line guard posts from a border area. Land mines will be removed there as the two countries want to start their first-ever joint search for remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, AP reports. South Korea also sent rail cars and dozens of officials to North Korea on Friday for joint surveys on northern railway sections the countries hope to connect with the South in the future. The weeks-long inspections will see South Korean cars running on North Korean tracks for the first time in a decade. The moves represent one of the more significant goodwill gestures between the Koreas in past months as they move to reduce tensions across their heavily armed border.