US arrests Honduran president’s brother on drug & weapons charges

The US authorities have arrested Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernandez, brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Miami on Friday. The 40-year-old former lawmaker is suspected of “conspiring to import cocaine” into the US and “related weapons charges,” the Miami Herald reported, citing prosecution. In a statement following his brother’s arrest, President Hernandez said that “no one is above the law” adding that his brother, like any other citizen, is entitled to the presumption of innocence and has the right to defend himself in court. Hernandez, who has cracked down on drug cartels, stressed that “Tony” would not have any advantage over regular Hondurans when his case is heard.