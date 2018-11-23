Bellingcat names second ‘GRU’ suspect in alleged Montenegro coup attempt

A new report from Bellingcat, the UK investigative site with links to the NATO-funded Atlantic Council, claims to have unmasked a second Russian GRU military intel officer allegedly involved in a 2016 Montenegro coup attempt. The report names the suspect as Vladimir Moiseyev, who had apparently used the cover name Vladimir Popov. A previous exposé listed the first GRU suspect as Eduard Shishmakov.Officials in Montenegro have accused two Russian GRU officers of organizing the failed coup plot to prevent the country from joining NATO. Moscow has vehemently denied the accusations.