Russia successfully performs first Soyuz flight since October malfunction

The Russian Soyuz-FG launch vehicle lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the first launch since a rocket malfunction last month. The carrier has put the Progress MS-10 space freighter, loaded with 2.5 metric tons of supplies, on a trajectory toward the International Space Station (ISS). Progress MS-10 is scheduled to dock with the ISS at 22:30 Moscow time (19:30 GMT) on Sunday. All Russian space flights have been on hold since October 11, when the Soyuz-FG rocket with Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague, malfunctioned about two minutes after lift-off, forcing the men to use the escape pod.