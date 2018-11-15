Greece vows to improve conditions for about 74,000 asylum-seekers

Greek authorities have said about 74,000 asylum-seekers are now living in the country, and efforts are underway to expand housing for them and improve conditions at island camps for migrants who arrive by sea. Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas said in the coming months some 6,000 people will be moved to the mainland from island camps, where conditions have been repeatedly criticized by rights groups, AP reported. The situation is “difficult” in these camps where some 20,000 people live in facilities designed for fewer than 10,000, according to Vitsas. This year, some 42,000 migrants have entered Greece illegally – 14,000 crossing the land borders, mostly from Turkey. The minister doesn’t expect an increase in flows next year. He also said that the number of migrants leaving Greece illegally for other European countries is minimal.