Saudi crown prince has ‘absolutely nothing to do’ with murder of Khashoggi – FM

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had “absolutely nothing to do” with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Reuters reports. The public prosecutor said earlier he would seek the death penalty for five suspects. Asked about possible international sanctions in response to the case, the minister, Adel al-Jubeir, said that there was a difference between sanctioning individuals and holding the Saudi government responsible. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the killing was ordered at the “highest levels” of the Saudi government. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that an international investigation into the murder of the Saudi journalist is essential.