Coalition-backed Yemen Army orders halt to Hodeida offensive – commanders

Yemen’s coalition-backed army on Wednesday ordered their forces to suspend an offensive on the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, field commanders said. Three military officials told AFP the loyalists had halted their offensive against Houthi rebels in Hodeida until further notice. Operations will resume if the military comes under attack, according to officials. Aid groups fear an attack on Hodeidah port would disrupt its operations and endanger more civilians. The port is the main source of food imports as well as much-needed humanitarian aid.