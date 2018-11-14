Libya could hold elections next spring – Italy

Libya could hold elections next spring, Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said on Wednesday, after Italy hosted a two-day conference in Palermo to try to stabilize the North African country. Libya’s two main rival leaders met for the first time in more than five months in Sicily on Tuesday and its prime minister endorsed a UN plan for an election next year, Reuters said. A previous UN plan for elections next month was shelved last week. UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said: “I think every Libyan now knows that there is not a third way. Either the political process moves forward or new clashes could take place anytime.” The UN wants elections in 2019 after a national constitutional conference.