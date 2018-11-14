Iran’s president: US chose wrong path on sanctions, will be defeated

The United States has chosen the wrong path in re-imposing sanctions on Iran and will be defeated, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, according to Tasnim. “The Americans will definitely be defeated in this path. The path they have chosen is wrong and incorrect,” Rouhani said. “If they are being honest and they are looking for regional security, this is not the path. If they are being honest and respect the Iranian people, this is not the path.” He added that “the incorrect and cruel sanctions of America will harm the dear and honorable people of our country.” US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday that Washington intends to step up enforcement of sanctions on Iran and “squeeze them very hard,” Reuters reports.