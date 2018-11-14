Czech Republic to stay out of UN pact on ‘safe and orderly’ migration

The Czech Republic will stay out of a United Nations pact promoting an international approach to safe and orderly migration, AP said. Wednesday’s decision comes after Prime Minister Andrej Babis vehemently opposed the document. The agreement poses a threat for his country’s security and sovereignty, according to Babis. The UN pact is the subject of an adoption meeting set for December 11-12 in Marrakech, Morocco. The PM has argued the agreement is dangerous even though it’s nonbinding because “it, in fact, defines migration as a basic human right,” AP reports. The United States, Austria and Hungary has also rejected the pact. The Czech Republic previously refused an EU plan to assign member states a required number of asylum-seekers to accept.