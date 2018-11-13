US Treasury hits Hezbollah in Iraq with sanctions

The US Treasury expanded its attack on Hezbollah’s financial network on Tuesday, hitting key representatives of the Lebanese militant group in Iraq with sanctions. The Treasury blacklisted four people under its ‘specially designated global terrorists’ program, saying they moved money, acquired weapons and trained fighters in Iraq for the group, AFP reported. Among the four, Shibl Muhsin ‘Ubayd Al-Zaydi was a key coordinator between Hezbollah, Iran’s blacklisted Revolutionary Guards, and their supporters in Iraq, according to the Treasury. He is close to alleged Hezbollah financier Adham Tabaja, and coordinated smuggling oil from Iran into Syria, it said. The other three were also involved in collecting intelligence and moving money for Hezbollah in Iraq, the Treasury added.