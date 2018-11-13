Over 460 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza in 25 hours, IDF targets 160 sites in response

Over 460 rockets and mortar shells were fired at southern Israel over the course of 25 hours, the army said on Tuesday. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted over 100 of them. Most of the rest landed in open fields. However, dozens landed inside Israeli cities and towns, killing one person, injuring dozens more and causing property damage, the Times of Israel reported. In response to the rocket and mortar attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted approximately 160 sites in the Gaza Strip which they claim are connected to the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups. The targets included four facilities that the army designated as “key strategic assets.”