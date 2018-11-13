60+ killed & wounded by coalition airstrike on Syria’s Deir ez-Zor – SANA

US-led coalition aircraft has reportedly bombed residential neighborhoods of al-Sha’afa village in Deir ez-Zor, leaving more than 60 civilians dead or injured, state news agency Sana reports, citing local sources. Details of the attack were not shared by the news agency, and the US-led forces have yet to issue a statement about the alleged attack. Earlier on Sunday, the agency reported another coalition airstrike in the same province, which killed two children and two women. Over the past few months, the US-led alliance has been repeatedly accused of indiscriminate shelling in the province of Deir ez-Zor, where it supports the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting the remnants of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).