UN nuclear watchdog: Iran stays within 2015 deal limits

The UN atomic watchdog says Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with major powers. The agreement was aimed at keeping Tehran from building nuclear weapons in exchange for incentives. In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states on Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran has stayed with key limitations set in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, AP reports. The US withdrew unilaterally in May from the deal and then re-imposed sanctions against Tehran. The other signatories to the deal – Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China – are continuing to try and make it work. The IAEA had access to all sites in Iran that it needed to visit and inspectors confirmed Iran has kept within limits of heavy water and low-enriched uranium stockpiles.