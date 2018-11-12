Bulgaria joins EU states opposed to UN migration pact

Bulgaria on Monday joined the growing ranks of European Union nations opposed to a UN pact that aims to regulate the treatment of migrants worldwide. The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved in July by all 193 member nations except the US, which backed out last year. It followed the biggest influx of migrants into Europe since World War II. The governments of Hungary and Austria have since said they will not sign the final document at a ceremony in Morocco in December over concerns that it will blur the line between legal and illegal migration. Poland, the Czech Republic and now Bulgaria have signaled that they may follow suit, Reuters reports. “The position of the Bulgarian government will be not to join the United Nations’ global pact on migration,” the deputy leader of the main ruling center-right GERB party, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, said after a meeting of coalition chiefs.