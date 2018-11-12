Turkish recordings of Khashoggi killing heard by Canadian intelligence – Trudeau

Canadian intelligence has listened to Turkish recordings of what happened to Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist killed in Istanbul, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. The PM added that he himself had not listened to the recordings. Khashoggi was killed at the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate by a team sent from Riyadh. Saudi authorities have acknowledged that the killing was premeditated, but his body has not been found. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over the weekend that audio recordings of the killing had been given to the US, French, German and British governments. Trudeau specified that Canadian agents had heard the Turkish recordings. “We continue to be engaged with our allies on the investigation into accountability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and we are in discussions with our like-minded allies as to the next steps with regard Saudi Arabia,” Trudeau said at a news conference in Paris on Monday.