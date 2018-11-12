Suicide bomber kills at least 6 people near police checkpoint in Kabul attack

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Kabul on Monday, killing at least six people – including policemen – near a police checkpoint, Afghan officials said. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Six people were killed in the explosion, according to Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry. Ten policemen and civilians, including women, were injured in the blast, Reuters reported. The attacker, who was on foot, detonated his suicide vest close to the checkpoint near a school in central Kabul. The attack happened in the same area as the finance and justice ministries, and close to the presidential palace. The attack came as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Kabul to protest against the government’s failure to prevent attacks by Taliban militants in two provinces.