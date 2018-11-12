Iraq in talks with US over Tehran sanctions – President Salih

Iraq’s president has said that talks with the US were continuing and his country’s special conditions regarding sanctions on Iran should be taken into consideration. “We do not want Iraq to be burdened with the US sanctions on Iran,” Reuters quoted Barham Salih, the newly elected president, as saying in Kuwait on Sunday. Washington said Iraq can continue to import natural gas and energy supplies from Iran for a period of 45 days, several days after re-imposing sanctions on Tehran’s oil sector.