Death toll from California wildfires rises to 31, over 220 missing

Remains of six people have been recovered in the city of Paradise, Northern California, bringing the total number of casualties in both ends of the state to 31 people. Five people burned to death in their homes, while another person was found scorched in a vehicle on Sunday, Butte County Sheriff Cory Honea reported. Since the devastating blaze broke out on Thursday, 228 people have been missing, he said. The flames have spread to some 400 square miles (1,040 square km) as firefighters are still unable to contain the inferno. The California wildfire is the third deadliest fire in state’s history and the deadliest one since 1991.