California fires death toll climbs to 25, as 14 more bodies recovered

The remains of 14 people, burned to death in and around the Northern Californian town of Paradise, were discovered on Saturday, bringing the death toll from the wildfires raging in California to 25 people. The new figures were announced by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott Maclean, who said that the bodies were charred so badly that it was impossible to immediately identify the victims and establish the manner of their deaths. Paradise, some 90 miles (145 km) north of Sacramento, has been completely devastated by the blaze, with the authorities saying that up to 90 percent of the residents lost their homes. The death toll is expected to rise, as at least 35 people remain unaccounted for.

