Russian billionaire Rybolovlev back in Moscow amid corruption probe in Monaco

Russian fertilizer tycoon and owner of AC Monaco football club, Dmitry Rybolovlev, who was detained by Monegasque police for questioning in a corruption probe mid-week, has returned to Moscow, Dmitry Chechin, the billionaire’s spokesman, said. Rybolovlev was released on the condition of a judicial review and isn’t forbidden from leaving Monaco or restricted to travel in any other way, he added. Reports in the French media claim that the Russian tycoon influenced Monaco’s justice minister and other officials in order to facilitate the arrest of Swiss art dealer, Yves Bouvier, whom Rybolovlev has accused of defrauding him.