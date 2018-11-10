Macron meets Trump in Paris, says Europe should ‘take on more’ of defense burden

US President Donald Trump was greeted by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron when he arrived in Paris on Saturday to attend commemorations marking the end of WWI. The two leaders are to discuss some “common global issues,” including Iran, the situations in Syria and Yemen, and also defense cooperation. The latter has become a hot topic after Macron recently proposed the creation of a “European army” – an idea that was subsequently bashed by Trump. “I am obviously going to share with President Trump the proposals made on Europe’s strategic defense capabilities and the need for a Europe that is able to take on more of the common burden at the heart of NATO,” the French president told the press. Meanwhile, the US leader stressed again that Europe should do more on defense burden sharing.