UN refugee agency to review Trump policy curbing asylum

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday that its legal experts were reviewing a new US policy to sharply limit migrant asylum claims. “The policy is being reviewed by legal colleagues. I understand it is a lengthy document. It needs to be carefully reviewed,” UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch said in Geneva. Baloch was answering a reporter’s question about whether the policy would violate US commitments under international refugee law, Reuters said. The Trump administration unveiled new rules on Thursday to sharply limit migrant asylum claims by barring individuals who cross the US southern border illegally from seeking asylum.