Turkish prosecutors arrest 103 soldiers in Gulen probe – report

Turkish prosecutors ordered the detention of 103 soldiers with suspected links to the US-based Muslim cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup in mid-2016, Reuters said on Friday, citing an Anadolu report. In the latest operation, in Istanbul and 31 other provinces, police have so far detained 74 people, according to the report. The 103 suspects, all on active service, include colonels and lieutenant colonels, it said, adding that an investigation had shown they had communicated over fixed-line and pay telephones. Police have carried out regular sweeps against alleged supporters of the preacher Fethullah Gulen since the coup attempt. Gulen denies involvement.