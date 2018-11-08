Taiwanese president inaugurates 2 new frigates bought from US

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Thursday that the island would not “concede one step” in defending itself as she inaugurated two frigates bought from the United States. The warships are aimed at boosting Taipei’s naval capabilities against China. Beijing has upped military drills including a live fire exercise in the Taiwan Strait in April, declaring its willingness to confront the island’s “independence forces,” AFP said. The two Perry-class guided missile frigates were officially commissioned in a ceremony at Zuoying base in southern Kaohsiung city. “We want to send a clear and firm message from Taiwanese people to the international community that we will not concede one step in defending… Taiwan and protecting our free and democratic way of life,” Tsai said after inspecting the ships.