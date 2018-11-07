Turkey won’t ease stance on Kurdish militia ‘to meet US expectations’ – spokesman

Ankara will not ease its stance against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia to meet US expectations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Wednesday. The United States offered rewards on Tuesday for information leading to the capture of the three senior members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state for decades. Turkey views the US move as positive but belated, Reuters quoted Ibrahim Kalin as saying at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.