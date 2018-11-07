Lebanon authorities ready to assist in return of 200,000 Syrians before year’s end – Moscow

Lebanese authorities are ready to assist in the return of about 200,000 Syrian refugees to their native country before the end of the year, the head of the Russian National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Wednesday. He made the statement at a meeting of the Russian and Syrian coordination centers for the return of refugees, TASS reports. “Lebanon and Jordan have been actively assisting in the return of Syrian refugees to their homes. Lebanese authorities have expressed readiness to ensure the return of about 200,000 refugees before the end of the year,” Mizintsev said. The general added that these plans imply only voluntary return of refugees.