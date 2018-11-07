Qatar to provide support to 50,000 impoverished Gaza families amid Israel truce talks

Qatar will provide temporary support to 50,000 impoverished Gaza families as mediators attempt to broker a truce between Hamas and Israel, AFP reported. The Gulf state has announced it will provide $100 each to 50,000 poor families in the “next few days,” according to a statement from Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee. The beneficiaries are being selected in coordination with the Hamas-led authorities. Separately on Tuesday, cash-strapped Hamas announced that civil servants would receive the majority of their salaries for the first time in months. Egypt and the UN have been brokering indirect negotiations that would see Hamas end months of often violent protests along the border in exchange for Israel easing its blockade.