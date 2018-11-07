Italian govt wins Senate confidence vote on security bill

Italy’s government won a confidence motion in the upper house Senate Wednesday over a contested security decree. The legislation tightens immigration regulations and bolsters anti-terrorism and anti-mafia rules. The bill was championed by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, but was opposed by a handful of members of his coalition ally, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. The government comfortably won the vote by 163 to 59, Reuters reports. Had it lost the motion, members would have been forced to resign. Italian media reported on Wednesday growing frustration within both coalition parties, but Salvini looked to calm the tensions ahead of the vote. “The government is absolutely not at risk. We will honor the commitments we made with the Italians one by one,” he said.