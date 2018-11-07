70 cells of intl terrorist groups uncovered in Russia this year – FSB

Russia’s security services have uncovered 38 cells of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), whose members were recruiting militants, in 2018, Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service Aleksandr Bortnikov said. In cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies, “70 cells of international terrorist organizations, including 38 IS cells, which recruited young people from Russia and CIS countries and transported them to militant training camps, have been uncovered in 24 regions of our country in 2018,” he said on Wednesday. The official was speaking at the 17th meeting of chiefs of special services, security and law enforcement agencies of the partner nations, TASS reports. “A total of 777 active members and abettors of international terrorist organizations, including 36 leaders, have been detained,” the FSB director added. Bortnikov has also warned that the IS and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups could merge, “which may result in numerous negative consequences.”