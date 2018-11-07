Poroshenko signs law on transfer of St. Andrew’s Church in Kiev to Patriarchate of Constantinople

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on the transfer of the St. Andrew’s Church in Kiev to free and permanent use by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the website of the parliament said on Wednesday. The deputies of Verkhovna Rada passed the law transferring the church to the Ecumenical Patriarchate on October 18. The handover does not entail St. Andrew’s Church’s exclusion from the list of objects of immovable cultural heritage of the National Sanctuary Complex “Sophia of Kiev.” Ukraine’s move follows the break of relations between the Moscow and Constantinople Patriarchates.