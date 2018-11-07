All 78 child hostages, driver released in Cameroon, 2 teachers held by armed men

All 78 children and a driver kidnapped in southwest Cameroon were released on Wednesday, Reuters reports. However, a principal and one teacher are still being held by the armed men that took them, according to a priest conducting negotiations. Samuel Fonki, a minister of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, made the statement two days after the people were taken into the bush by armed men. He had earlier put the number of children taken at 79, but one of them was in fact a teacher, who remains with the kidnappers.