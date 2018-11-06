Spanish FM Borrell meets Lavrov, calls Trump’s plan to quit INF Treaty a ‘mistake’

President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of a 1987 arms control agreement with Russia was a mistake, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. “Trump’s decision on the INF is a mistake that will ratchet up the tension. We do not approve of this unilateral measure,” Sputnik quoted the minister as saying. Borrell added that US withdrawal from the treaty put global stability and security at risk. The Spanish top diplomat made the statement after a meeting in Madrid with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to Lavrov, the US decision is final, and the question is only when the process of Washington’s withdrawal will be launched.