Austria sees Kosovo-Serbia deal as basis for joining EU

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Kosovo on Tuesday that any step towards joining the EU must be based on dialogue with Serbia. Vienna currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency. Kurz said during his visit to Pristina that without a peaceful agreement between Pristina and Belgrade there would be no peaceful coexistence and regional stability. “A peaceful agreement between Pristina and Belgrade is the basis… for EU membership and a guarantee to achieve security, stability, peace, economic growth and well-being,” Kurz said at a news conference with his host, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci. Kurz arrived from Belgrade, where he also warned that membership in the bloc depends on resolution of the Kosovo issue, AP reported.