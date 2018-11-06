US, Pakistan officials discuss Afghan peace efforts

A top Trump administration diplomat has visited Islamabad on a day-long visit and held talks with local officials, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Alice Wells, and Pakistani officials discussed a range of issues, including peace and stability in neighboring Afghanistan, AP reported. The two sides “agreed to continue efforts to promote the shared objectives of peace and stability in the region.” Washington has accused Pakistan of harboring militant groups that carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Pakistan denies the charge and says it is ready to help resolve the 17-year-long war in the neighboring country.