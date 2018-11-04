Egyptian security forces kill 19 militants linked to attack on Christian pilgrims

An anti-terrorist raid ended with 19 Islamist militants killed in a firefight as Egyptian security forces cornered them in a mountainous area in Minya Province, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday. The officials linked the militants to the terrorist attack in Minya earlier this week. On Friday, gunmen killed seven people when they opened fire on two buses transporting Coptic Christian pilgrims to a monastery. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack.