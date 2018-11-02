HomeNewsline

Putin, Trump to hold substantive meeting at G20 in Argentina – Kremlin aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina in a month’s time, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday. A separate meeting between Putin and Trump on November 11 during events in Paris to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One would be short, according to the aide. He also said that there are no plans at the moment for a new meeting between the Normandy Four leaders on the situation in eastern Ukraine, TASS reported. The Normandy Four comprises Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.

