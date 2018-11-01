Czech PM Babis plans to back out of UN migration deal – report

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday he wanted to pull out of a United Nations migration pact, Reuters reported. Babis will discuss the plan with his ruling coalition partner, according to idnes.cz. On Wednesday, Austria said it would follow the United States and Hungary in backing out of the pact. Vienna said the decision was made over concerns that it would blur the line between legal and illegal migration. The Global Compact for Safety, Orderly and Regular Migration, which isn’t legally binding, is due to be formally approved at a meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, in December.