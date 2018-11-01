Shopping center in Baden, Switzerland evacuated due to bomb threat

The Manor shopping center in Baden, in the Swiss canton of Aargau, was evacuated on Thursday over a bomb threat. The area around the Manor was closed in the morning and police were reportedly searching the center for a bomb. A spokesman for the Manor confirmed that a threat, claiming there was a bomb on the ground floor, had been received over the telephone. About 200 to 300 people were evacuated from the department store and the surrounding buildings, according to the cantonal police, who were searching for the caller. The Schlossbergplatz was cordoned off.