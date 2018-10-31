Pittsburgh synagogue shooter charged with 44 criminal counts

The suspect in a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue has been charged on a total of 44 criminal counts, up from 29 counts previously, a federal indictment read. Robert Bowers is accused of religious hate crimes, illegal possession of firearms and causing injury to police officers, among other things. Bowers is scheduled due to appear at a second hearing in federal court in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue killed 11 people, becoming the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the US in decades.