Iran summons Danish ambassador over deadly Tehran plot allegations

Iran has summoned the Danish ambassador to Tehran over Copenhagen’s allegations about an Iranian plot to kill an opposition activist in Denmark, IRNA reported on Wednesday. Tehran expressed a “strong protest” to Ambassador Danny Annan over what it described as the Danish officials’ “hasty, political” and “uncalculated actions” in the case. Denmark’s intelligence agency said on Tuesday that a police operation last month that briefly cut off Copenhagen from the rest of Denmark stemmed from an alleged Iranian plot to kill an opposition activist. It said a suspect in the case, a Norwegian citizen of Iranian descent, has denied wrongdoing and is being held in pre-trial custody until November 8. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the plot allegation is part of enemy plans aimed at damaging Iran-EU relations.