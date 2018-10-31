Sweden ready to host Yemen’s warring sides for talks – FM

Sweden could host talks between Yemen’s warring parties after efforts by the UN special envoy failed to bring the sides together, according to the Swedish foreign minister. Margot Wallstrom said on Wednesday that the United Nations has asked Sweden if it “could be a place for the UN envoy to gather” the internationally recognized government, supported by the Arab coalition and Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Sweden will be “happy about it,” Wallstrom said, adding that “nothing is definite,” AP reports. “We have always supported [UN envoy] Martin Griffiths, both in the UN and in the EU,” she said. The war in Yemen has killed over 10,000 people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.