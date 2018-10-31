China slams ‘official exchanges, military interactions’ between US, Taiwan

China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reiterated Beijing’s strong opposition to arms sales and “any kind of official exchanges and military interactions” between the US and Taiwan. “We hope the US will deal with Taiwan-related issues with caution so as to avoid the impacts on China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” spokesman Lu Kang said. Washington’s de facto ambassador to Taipei said Wednesday that any attempt to determine Taiwan’s future by “other than peaceful means” is a threat to regional security and a matter of “grave concern” to the US. Brent Christensen also said Washington would continue military sales to Taiwan while promoting its participation in the international community, AP reported.