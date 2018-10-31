Russian, Cuban leaders to discuss military cooperation on November 2 – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of Cuba’s Council of State and Council of Ministers, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, will discuss cooperation in the military-technical sphere at the talks on November 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. “Military-technical cooperation will be on the agenda,” Peskov said. He declined to comment on whether the provision of loans for the purchase of military equipment to Cuba would be discussed during the meeting, TASS said. The Kremlin press service earlier said that the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in various areas and exchange views on pressing global and regional issues.